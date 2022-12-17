Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan has landed in controversy after the release of its first song titled “Besharam Rang”. The actress’ outfit and its ‘saffron’ colour has reportedly ‘hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community’. As per a report by News18, Karni Sena protestors have now disrupted the shoot of SRK’s another project, Dunki, that’s happening in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhedaghat. The video of the same has gone viral. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Controversy: Complaint Plea Filed in Bihar Court Seeking FIR Against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone for ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’.

Karni Sena Protestors Disrupts Shoot Of Dunki Movie

