Faraaz, helmed by Hansal Mehta, revolves around the July 2016 attack that happened in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where armed gunmen attacked people at the Holey Artisan Bakery. Ahead of the film’s released in India, which is on February 3, a private screening of it was held for which Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan were seen in attendance. Faraaz marks the acting debut of Zahan Kapoor who essays the character Faraaz Hossain. Faraaz Trailer: Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha’s Film Based on Dhaka Terrorist Attack Looks Intense and Hard Hitting (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Faraaz Private Screening

Watch The Trailer Of Faraaz Below:

