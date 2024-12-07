Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, seems to be following in the footsteps of his cricketing legacy, as he's receiving coaching at the ICM Cricket Academy. A video of Taimur practising in the nets has gone viral, showcasing his budding interest in the sport. Taimur’s cricket lineage is impressive: his great-grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, captained India in 1946 and played for England in the 1930s. His grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger Pataudi), was also a legendary Indian cricket captain and married Bollywood icon Sharmila Tagore. Check out the kiddo's viral clip below. Old Clip of Taimur Ali Khan Calling Rajeev Masand 'Bison' During Saif Ali Khan's Video Interview With Former Joruno Goes Viral - WATCH.

Taimur Ali Khan Surely Loves Playing Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Cricket Masters (@internationalcricketmastersuk)

