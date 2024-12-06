The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2024 is currently ongoing, and none other than Vidya Balan is attending the 30th edition of the event. The Bollywood actress is in town for the event. Vidya spoke with Sangeeta Dutta about her debut Bengali film Bhalo Theko. The actress recalled how she was cast in Gautam Halder's film and thanked Dinesh Rao for spotting her. She said, "Not only did he introduce me to Bhalo Theko, but he also introduced me to a beautiful human being." She also mentioned that she would never forget the first call he had with director Gautam Halder. She even sings RD Burman's Bengali song 'Tomate Amate Dekha Hoayechhilo' at the KIFF press conference. Kolkata International Film Festival 2024: Vidya Balan and R Balki To Attend the 30th Edition of KIFF at Sisir Mancha in West Bengal.

Vidya Talks About Her Debut Bengali Film ‘Bhalo Theko’

Vidya Balan talks about her debut film Bhalo Theko, directed by the late Gautam Halder, at a screening of the film at Sisir Mancha at the 30th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday@vidya_balan @Official_kiff pic.twitter.com/4AO8MZK2yO — t2 (@t2telegraph) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)