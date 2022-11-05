Jawan is the upcoming film helmed by Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. The film that is scheduled to be released in June 2023 has landed in trouble after a complaint registered with the Tamil Film Producers Council claiming Jawan is a copy of Vijaykanth’s Perarasu. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has been accused of plagiarism by Manickam Narayanan. The hearing of it is held by the council on the complaint on November 9. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Atlee’s Film’s Schedule; Tweets About His Fun Experience with Nayanthara, Thalapathy Vijay and Others.

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan Accused Of Plagiarism

