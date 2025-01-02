John Abraham, known for his macho screen presence, leads a very private life, especially when it comes to his marriage to wife Priya Runchal. Unlike other celebrity spouses, the US-based investment banker prefers to stay out of the limelight, just like her husband. This is why every time one of them shares a post, it goes viral. As we entered 2025, Priya Runchal took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with John Abraham, giving fans a sneak peek into their New Year celebrations. The couple is seen posing together, with Priya looking stunning in a cream outfit while John exudes charm in a grey shirt and matching jeans. She shared the post with two firecracker emojis. Riddhima Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpses of Kapoor Family’s 2025 New Year Celebration in Thailand (View Pics).

John Abraham and Priya Runchal’s New Year Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal)

