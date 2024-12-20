Katrina Kaif has truly mastered the art of fashion. Whether it’s ethnic or Western, this Bollywood icon knows how to work any outfit with effortless grace. Recently spotted in the city, she once again proved why she’s called the queen of fashion. Katrina stepped out in a stunning knee-length brown gown that complemented her perfectly. She paired it with matching brown slip-on heels, keeping the look chic yet simple. Opting for minimal accessories, her hair was left loose, and her makeup was kept subtle, adding to the overall elegant vibe of her look. Is Katrina Kaif Making Her Directorial Debut? Netizens Call Viral Video of the Actress in Fighter Mode ‘Flop’ – WATCH.

The Queen of Fashion: Katrina Kaif Stuns in Chic Brown Gown

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

