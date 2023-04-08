The first look poster of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is too hot to handle. It is a romantic poster featuring the two sharing a steamy chemistry on the beachside. Well, netizens are going gaga over the Shahid and Kriti’s equation in this untitled project. While, some have called it ‘Hot’, some have said ‘can't wait for this one’. Take a look at some of the posts shared by fans on Twitter on Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s upcoming directorial. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Share Steamy Chemistry in This First Look Poster From Their Upcoming Movie! Film To Release in October 2023.

'Hot'

An Impossible Love Story Omg can't wait for this one Also Shahid kriti looks so hot🥵❤️‍🔥#KritiSanon #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/JFGELCAupp — Alizey💫 (@lomlnaina) April 8, 2023

'Amazing'

Damn kriti and shahid together 😍 This is amazing 😍🔥 — Logan (@Loganwx11) April 8, 2023

100%

God the shot is just awesome! — Sha (@aditi4shasha) April 8, 2023

Fans Can't Keep Calm

Can't Hold my Exictment now 🔥❤️🥵💥 wohhhhhh — Kriti's Shreya (@sparkling_kriti) April 8, 2023

Indeed

They looks so hot as a pair 🥵 — 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 (@Dilli_Wala_BF) April 8, 2023

