With multiple films announcing their release date, fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan cannot keep calm as the release dates of Pathan and Tiger 3 is not yet revealed. As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, both the flicks will arrive in the second half of 2022. Here are what Twitterati is saying about both the movies. Have a look.

#Xclusiv… SALMAN KHAN - SRK: LATEST ON ‘TIGER 3’ & ‘PATHAN’… Lots of people enquiring on my timeline about the release date of #Tiger3 [#SalmanKhan] and #Pathan [#SRK]… In all probability, both will arrive in the second half of 2022. pic.twitter.com/YVfFiTtlis — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2021

No matter what was the result of #JHMS #Zero #Dilwale etc. Buzz of #Pathan is still so high and #SRK's next is among the most awaited film (whichever film it is) This is stardom, a series of flops can't change his legacy of 29 years! #ShahRukhKhan will remain a Megastar! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1hvJYD7lTE — Kabhi Atlee Kabhi Hirani (@NayaSrk) September 27, 2021

Pathan is going to be the biggest movie of Bollywood whenever it comes! Guys Relax and waiting for Official Announcement 😅#ShahRukhKhan #Pathan https://t.co/hYnK8ZJHbl — Nayanthara Fan Account (@NayanthaaraF) September 27, 2021

🔰 #Tiger3 Update: 🔰 Salman Khan has wrapped up the overseas shoot schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ in Austria. After finishing his part shoot he came back to Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif will shoot for a couple of days more and then they will return to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/N2Dws0xj3G — Emraan Hashmi Fan of Bollywood (@BollywoodEmmi) September 26, 2021

MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN BACK FROM AUSTRIA WHERE HE WAS SHOOTING FOR HIS UPCOMING MOVIE TIGER 3 Captured at Mumbai airport 🔥 what a swag man @beingsalmankhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YVDWRKpMgt — Onlysalmankhanmatter (@Onlysalmankhan6) September 26, 2021

Like for Tiger 3 Rt for Pathan #SalmanKhan 👑👑#sharukhkhan pic.twitter.com/EYlsMPUxw6 — ATG In Bihar Byelane No.133 (@OxyeLohar) September 26, 2021

Today was a storm, earthquake is still left to arrive with #Pathan and #Tiger3 announcements ! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 26, 2021

