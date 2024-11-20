Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. From starring in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part adaptation of the Ramayana to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, his slate is packed. Additionally, he is rumoured to be part of the highly anticipated Dhoom 4. Amidst this flurry of activity, a leaked video from the actor's upcoming project showcases Ranbir's prowess in high-octane action sequences has taken the internet by storm. The clip features the actor executing daring stunts, including a breathtaking leap from one building to another to rescue a damsel in distress. Have you seen the viral clip yet? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha Kapoor Enjoys Precious Moments With Her Parents (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor's Leaked Clip From Upcoming Project

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

