On June 1, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared an old video from late singer KK's concert. Along with it, the actress also sent condolences to the iconic artist's family via the caption of the post. She also tagged KK's wife and kids in the IG post. For the unaware, singer KK breathed his last after performing live at a college festival in Kolkata on May 31. KK Passes Away: Salman Khan Mourns the Untimely Death of the Playback Singer.

Priyanka Chopra On KK's Demise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)