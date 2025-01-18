Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence by an unknown assailant in the early hours of Thursday (January 17). The Bollywood actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent minor surgery for the injuries sustained and is currently recovering. The suspected attacker is still on the run, and the Mumbai Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case. Now, fresh CCTV footage of the individual, days before the attack, has surfaced online. According to Republic World, the video is from the Versova area, where the suspect can be seen checking a shoe cabinet for something. It looked as if the suspect was trying to steal something from the location. Watch the video below Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: New Photo of Suspect Shows Attempt to Disguise Identity by Changing Clothes (See Pic).

New CCTV Footage of Saif Ali Khan’s Suspected Attacker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDTV India (@ndtvindia)

