On his 58th birthday, actor Salman Khan celebrated with family and friends, including Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi. Neha, dressed in a chic grey printed pantsuit, shared delightful moments from the party on Instagram, featuring selfies with Salman, who looked sharp in a black three-piece suit. Bobby Deol and Sunil Grover were also part of the celebration, capturing the joyous occasion. Salman Khan Birthday: Ajay Devgn Sends ‘Virtual Hug’ to Tiger 3 Actor As He Wishes Him on His Special Day.

Neha Dhupia Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

