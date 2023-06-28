Sara Ali Khan danced to the song "Tere Vaaste" from her new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with her male fans in a new video that surfaced on Instagram. The actress taught them the steps to the song and the group looked happy in each other's company as Sara took the time to hang out with her fans and make their day! Sara Ali Khan Responds to Internet Trolls After Her Visit to Mahakal Temple, ‘My Personal Beliefs Are My Own’.

Watch Sara Dancing With Her Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

