Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming films, Ae Wartan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Despite her busy schedule, Sara always takes time to keep fans updated regarding her personal and professional life. On March 13, the actress took to her social media to drop glimpses from her latest workout session. Sharing a video of her intense workout on Instagram. The actress could be seen having a proper mind-muscle connection as she worked out. Sharing the video, Sara in her trademark style wrote, "Pehle stomach burn Ab abs ka turn You gotta work so you can earnThe sarso ka saag for which you yearn" Murder Mubarak Song ‘Bhola Bhala Baby’: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Others’ Grace the Night Event Filled With Mystery in This Song Sung by Shilpa Rao (Watch Video).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

