While people are cherishing the festivity of Diwali, the T20 World Cup India V/S Pakistan gripped the attention of the sports lovers. The nation rejoiced as India proved their mettle and the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was not behind. He took to social media to share his happiness with a post that read: ‘So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!’. T20 World Cup 2022: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Other Celebs Celebrate India’s Win Against Pakistan!

Take a look:

So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2022

