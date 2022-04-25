Last night (April 24), Karan Johar hosted a bash for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria. Many A-list stars were seen attending the event. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who left paps are little disappointed as he did not pose for them but instead was seen arriving in a car covered with curtains. Earlier, for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding party, SRK was seen pulling off the same stunt. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora and Others Attend the Get-Together (View Pics and Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan for the Bash:

