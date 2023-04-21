Shahid Kapoor was among the many B-town celebs who lost their blue ticks on Twitter. But what's life without a little humour? A fan commented on this news and said "Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick", referring to memes about his character from Kabir Singh. Shahid then replied saying "Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya". Who All Lost Twitter Blue Tick? From Shah Rukh Khan to Yogi Adityanath and Virat Kohli, These Personalities No Longer Have Verified Blue Checkmark Under Elon Musk's New Rule.

Check Out the Tweets Here:

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)