Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has blessed fans with a new glimpse of herself. However, she ain't solo this time, but has posed with her friend Shanaya Kapoor and cousin Alia Chhiba, and Manavi Gaur. In the pics, we get to see Suhana in a black dress looking ravishing with the other girls. Stunning! Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan Make A Stylish Appearance At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post-Wedding Bash (View Pics And Video).

Check It Out:

Suhana Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)