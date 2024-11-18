Aamir Khan's recent comment on the box office clash between Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has gone viral. In a video, Aamir praises Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee, suggesting that the makers of Singham Again made a mistake by releasing their film on the same day. While Aamir doesn't directly name Singham Again, he says, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi (They made a mistake by clashing with your Bhool Bhulaiyaa)." This conversation between Aamir and Anees took place at the launch event of Indra Kumar’s upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main. For context, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released on Diwali 2024 (November 1), with the latter leading the box office race. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Ending Explained: Who Is Playing ‘Manjulika’ – Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan or Triptii Dimri? Cracking the Spooky Mystery of Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy! (SPOILER ALERT).

Aamir Khan Says THIS Over 'Singham Again' Vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at Box Office

Aamir Khan saying to Anees Bazmee - "unnhone Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 se takkar leke galti kar di" (referring to Singham Again makers) 💀🤐 pic.twitter.com/63QPcVqghw — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)