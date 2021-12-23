Alia Bhatt had recently attended her bestie Meghna Goyal’s wedding and her pictures were all over the internet. One just couldn’t get enough of Alia’s classy look as a bridesmaid. The newly married Meghna has shared a few more pictures of her ‘Constants’ from her wedding day on Instagram. There are some unseen pictures of Alia in this post and it shows how happy she was for her bestie. These latest photographs show how Alia couldn’t contain her happiness.

Alia Bhatt At Meghna Goyal’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Goyal ☕️ (@meghnagoyal1)

