Actress Uorfi Javed made headlines when she boldly confronted an onlooker who commented on her attire at the airport. On Monday, while leaving Mumbai's airport, she was accosted by a man criticising her dress and urging her not to tarnish India's reputation. Unfazed, Uorfi responded with assertiveness. A video posted on Instagram captured the incident, showing Uorfi donning a green backless dress, surrounded by paparazzi. The passerby attempted moral policing, saying, "Do not ruin the name of India." Uorfi retorted, "Am I troubling your father? No, right? Go do your work." Despite the confrontation, she was stopped from further confrontation by a lady from her team. Urfi Javed Is NOT TOPLESS As She Slays in Bralette Made Out of Kiwi Slices Leaving Fans Surprised; View Uorfi's Hot Video.