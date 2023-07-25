As per latest reports, Vicky Kaushal has walked out of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actor was reportedly in talks with the director for a while now, and it was even rumoured that he would be playing a different kind of cop role in the film. However, now it's said that Vicky would no longer be a part of the project due to shooting date clash with his upcoming film, Chhava. To note, an official confirmation is still awaited on this news. Singham Again: Vicky Kaushal to Join Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe – Reports.

Vicky Kaushal Out of Singham Again:

