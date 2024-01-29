Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya 2 featuring mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan is coming back for a second season on February 1. Apart from their unfiltered conversations, this time there will be a video format on Navya’s YouTube channel. The teaser was released today and the trio is all set to spill some beans. There is also a special guest this season. In the promo video, Jayan Bachchan could be seen saying how love and romance goes ‘out of the window’ after marriage. Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, additionally revealed that her daughter lacks a sense of humour. What the Hell Navya Trailer: Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Are Super Fun on Navya Naveli's Podcast (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What The Hell Navya (@wthn_official)

