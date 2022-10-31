Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board and made himself the “sole director” of the company. According to a new filing, all previous members of the board have had their authority removed, leaving only Musk behind. Vine App to Be Back? Elon Musk's Latest Tweet on Once Popular App Grabs Attention on Twitter

