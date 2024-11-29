A YouTuber and musician named Prince Midnight found a very unusual way of saying thanks to his late uncle. The musician found a unique way to pay tribute to his late uncle while merging it with his passion for music. In a bizarre piece of news, Prince Midnight used the bones of his deceased uncle Filip to craft a guitar as a homage to him. This was the YouTuber's way of expressing gratitude to his uncle, who had introduced him to rock music. The musician even composed a short track using the guitar as a token of respect for the man. Call it love, madness, passion - the word is yours! According to reports, his uncle Filip passed away in a motorcycle incident in 1996, and after being a part of medical studies for two decades, his skeleton was returned to the family after Greece made laws to ban real skeletons for education purposes. The whole tribute thing is from February, 2021. However, the short tribute composed by Prince Midnight is once again grabbing attention with 2025 almost upon us. Musician 'Prince Midnight' Makes Fully-Functional Electric Guitar from His Uncle's Skeleton! Bizarre Video Goes Viral.

Prince Midnight’s Little Composition for His Dead Uncle

Prince Midnight’s X Post From 2021

The first guitar made from a skeleton, a tribute to my uncle Filip! May be RIP (rock in perdition) pic.twitter.com/WHGgvmnN55 — Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx) February 9, 2021

