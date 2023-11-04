In Adam McKay's upcoming film, Average Height, Average Build, Robert Pattinson is set to take on a chilling role as Stephen Lewis Deesner, a Patrick Bateman-type character who uses his intelligence to exploit legal loopholes for his sinister serial killings. Amy Adams steps into the role of Michele Strunk, a savvy lobbyist aiding Deesner in evading justice by leveraging her boutique lobbying firm. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. plays the relentless retired cop, Coleman "Cole" Lannum, hot on Deesner's trail. The Batman - Part II: Clayface to Be Featured as a Villain in Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves' DC Film - Reports.

View Average Height, Average Build Update:

