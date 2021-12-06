Fred Astaire was a legendary star whose career in the world of entertainment spanned for more than seven decades. He is regarded as the ‘greatest dancer in film history’. He was also an actor, singer and television presenter. And now his story would be portrayed in reel by Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actor confirmed about it during the promotions of his film Spider-Man: No Way Home in London. He was quoted as saying, “Oh I am playing Fred Astaire, yeah. I am – the script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet, they haven’t given it to me, I know that Amy Pascal has the script,” reports AP. This upcoming biopic is for Sony.

Tom Holland To Essay The Role Of Fred Astaire

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he'll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)