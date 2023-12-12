Millie Bobby Brown's enigmatic presence shines in the latest poster for Damsel, teasing its release on Netflix on March 8, 2024. The intriguing poster offers a close-up of Millie's eyes, exuding an aura of mystery and darkness, hinting at the film's secretive nature. This visual tease captivates with an air of anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing and enigmatic cinematic experience upon its Netflix premiere. Damsel Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Turns Into Badass Dragon Slayer in Netflix’s Fantasy Action Film! (Watch Video).

See Damsel's New Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

