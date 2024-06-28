A new promo for Deadpool & Wolverine has been dropped by Marvel, and an X-Men villain has made his comeback to the MCU. Marvel's latest one-minute promo unveils Sabretooth's long-awaited return, featuring a gripping showdown with his archrival Wolverine. In the clip, Sabretooth, portrayed by Tyler Mane, confronts Wolverine with claws bared, challenging him with the question, "Ready to die?" This clash will be something interesting to watch as both of them have some unfinished business. FYI, Sabretooth has the same qualities as Logan with the claws and healing ability. Just two similar mutants who hate each other! Deadpool & Wolverine's Best Friends Day Trailer Subtly Teases Lady Deadpool (Watch Video).

Logan and Sabertooth Clash in New Promo From ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

