Disney India has announced the exciting slate for 2021-2022 and the very first one to hit the big screens is Marvel Studios’ Eternals. It has been confirmed that this superhero film will be releasing during the time of Diwali this year and that’s on November 5. For movie buffs it is going to be double dhamaka as on the same date we have another major release and that is Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. It is indeed going to be one of the biggest clashes this Diwali and we wonder which one would rule the box office.

