Comedian Jo Koy has been chosen to host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, marking his debut in this role. He succeeds Jerrod Carmichael, another stand-up, who helmed the 80th awards. The Golden Globes confirmed Koy's hosting role for the 81st ceremony, scheduled to be broadcast on CBS on January 7, 2024. This marks a new phase as Koy becomes the first host since Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired the rights and assets of the show last June. Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: The Fabelmans Bags Best Picture, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Elvis’ Austin Butler is Best Actor - Check Out All Winners Here.

Jo Koy Named Host Of The 2024 Golden Globes:

Counting down the days until @Jokoy hosts the 81st Annual #GoldenGlobes Join us on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 ET | 5 PT on @cbstv and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/5062yKXDK7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)