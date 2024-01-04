Following its theatrical success on November 27, 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese, gears up for its Apple TV+ debut on January 12, 2024. The film's arrival on the streaming platform marks a highly anticipated event after receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics during its theatrical run. Killers of the Flower Moon Review: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Crime Epic Gets Thumbs Up From Critics at Cannes 2023.

Killers Of The Flower Moon On Apple TV+:

Killers of the Flower Moon will be streaming on Apple TV+ January 12. Happy New Year, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sj0yb2KCGu — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)