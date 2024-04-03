Lizzo reassured fans on Tuesday that she's not leaving music. Despite her alarming ‘I QUIT’ post last Friday on Instagram, she clarified it's not about quitting music but ignoring negativity. In a video, she expressed her commitment to the joy of making music and connecting with people. She highlighted the common struggle against negative voices overshadowing positivity. Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer has confronted body-shaming and workplace harassment. Is Lizzo Leaving the Music Industry? Singer Slams Trolls for Constant Criticism With Her ‘I Quit’ Message on Instagram.

Lizzo CLARIFIES Her 'I QUIT' Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

