Lights, camera, swag! As the countdown to the Academy Awards begins, Hollywood's finest aren't just vying for golden statuettes—they're also eyeing the ultimate price - the Everyone Wins gift bag. Spearheaded by the mastermind of extravagance, Lash Fary, this year's goody bag extravaganza is valued at a jaw-dropping $178,000! A jet-setting to the Swiss Alps for a lavish $50,000 ski chalet retreat, complete with daily pampering sessions and gourmet meals. But wait, there's more! From indulgent spa treatments to luxurious villa stays in St Barts, this bag has it all. Whether revamping your humble abode or sipping on the finest wines, these A-listers are in for a treat worth its weight in gold... or Oscars! So, while not everyone might walk away with a golden trophy, they'll indeed be leaving with armfuls of luxury goodies fit for Hollywood royalty. Oscars 2024 Nominations: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - Check Complete List Here.

What's In The $178,000 Worth Goodie Bag?

