Last month Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher series in season four of the show. The announcement didn’t go down well with many fans and they made petition asking makers to retain his role and to replace the writers instead. The petition asking the streaming giant to keep Henry Cavill as Geralt has now reached 2,19,322 signatures. The Witcher Renewed for Season 4; Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Show!

Petition To Keep Henry Cavill In The Witcher

Petition to keep #HenryCavill as #TheWitcher and replace the writers instead has reached 2,19,322 signatures pic.twitter.com/B8uYnTRlT1 — BINGED (@Binged_) November 14, 2022

