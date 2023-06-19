Priyanka Chopra has penned a heartfelt note and shared some lovely pictures honouring the dads on the occasion of Father’s Day 2023. The Citadel star shared daughter Malti Marie’s pic with Nick Jonas and her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas and a throwback photo of herself with her late dad Ashok Chopra. Priyanka mentioned in the caption of her Insta post, “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win.” On Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Shares Picture of Son Vayu With Inspiring Message.

Priyanka Chopra’s Post On Father’s Day 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)