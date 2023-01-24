Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and be it the acting or fashion department, she has aced it with sheer perfection. Priyanka’s taste in fashion has always grabbed everyone’s eyeballs. Her latest Insta post proves that her glam game is always on point. She keeps her look minimal yet chic. One just really can’t their eyes off her. While sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it as, “When the glam is so fun you gotta go out.” Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Her Sunday With Baby Malti Marie and Hubby Nick Jonas at Malibu Beach (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

