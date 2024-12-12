Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has once again donned the red and black costume for a new promotional video. In the clip, he interacts with Kidpool (Inez Reynolds) and the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Reynolds. Like always, our foul-mouthed superhero seeks help to "eliminate sick kids" - sorry, "eliminate sickness" from kids - by encouraging people to donate. Jokes apart, the video is part of Ryan Reynolds' collaboration with the SickKids Foundation for their donation campaign, aiming to spread joy among these kids this holiday season. Year-Ender 2024: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ’Moana 2' and More – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies of the Year That’re All Sequels!.

Ryan Reynolds Collaborates With Lynda Carter for SickKids Foundation’s New Campaign

Don’t need a lasso to say how thankful I am for @sickkids. 💙 @RealLyndaCarter pic.twitter.com/iau85H6zCf — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2024

