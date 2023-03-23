While Victoria Alonso's departure from Marvel Studios came as a huge shock, details also emerged saying that she was responsible for the toxic treatment of VFX workers at the company. Now, a new report is suggesting that it may not be a true at all as an unnamed senior VFX artist has denied the claims of her being toxic. A new detail also emerged saying that Kevin Feige was reportedly not involved in the decision of her firing, but rather the decision was made by Alan Begman. Victoria Alonso Allegedly Responsible For Marvel Studios' Toxic Work Environment Around VFX Workers, Employees Said to Have Been 'Scared' of Her - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

One senior VFX artist has dismissed reports of Victoria Alonso creating a toxic work environment for Marvel VFX artists. Additionally, 3 different up-and-coming MCU actors anonymously agreed that Alonso was a very supportive force on set. (Source: https://t.co/rd1jMqtwt6) pic.twitter.com/yEAg325cuL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2023

Victoria Alonso was fired from her position at Marvel Studios for currently unknown reasons The decision was made by Alan Bergman & whilst Kevin Feige was not involved in the process, he ultimately did not intervene to prevent her termination. (Source: https://t.co/0yJQECuADP) pic.twitter.com/nxGrO9H7ls — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2023

