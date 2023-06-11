Taher Shah, the Pakistani singer known for songs such as “Eye to Eye” to “Angel”, has announced Hollywood movie titled Eye to Eye. The film will be shot in Canada, USA and UAE. The film set to be released worldwide will mark his Hollywood debut as well. The statement issued by his management team read, “The film will be based on a unique story of eternal love named Eye to Eye. Taher Shah has written the film script, dialogue, screenplay, and song lyrics. He is also the singer and musician of the film and will play the protagonist character in the movie produced by Eye to Eye Ltd.” Taher Shah Going Hollywood With 'Eye To Eye'? Farishta Singer Tweets and Then Deletes His Announcement About His Next Big Plan!

Taher Shah’s Movie

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA OF "TAHER SHAH" WITH THE "EYE TO EYE" HOLLYWOOD MOVIE The film will be based on a unique story of eternal love named Eye to Eye. Taher Shah has written the film script, dialogue, screenplay, and song lyrics. He is also the singer and musician of the… pic.twitter.com/L5Wvgyy7lD — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) June 10, 2023

