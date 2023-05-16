FX unveiled the exhilarating trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of The Bear. Set to launch exclusively on Hulu (and in India on Disney+ Hotstar) on June 22, this gripping series will captivate audiences with its intense and chaotic storyline. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the heart-pounding action and maintains the irresistibly frenetic tone that made the first season a hit. Most of the major characters from first season as Jeremy Allen White's Carmy is going for new beginnings, helped by his sous chef Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and sister Sugar (Abby Elliott). Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce; Couple Calls It Quits After Three Years of Marriage.

Watch The Trailer of The Bear Season 2:

