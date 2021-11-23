The Matrix Resurrections aka The Matrix 4 is all set to hit the theatres on December 22. This is indeed the perfect film to be watched on the big screens during the holiday season. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have dropped brand new posters of the film’s characters, old and new. These jaw-dropping posters of the actors from Lana Wachowski’s film will leave you double excited. The makers have shared posters of Thomas Anderson/Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) and Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The highly stylised posters also feature Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Erendira Ibarra.

New Posters Of The Matrix Resurrections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Matrix Resurrections (@thematrixmovie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)