The first teaser trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder dropped on April 18, and it has sent the internet on fire. Marvel fans, meanwhile, are busy dissecting the promo and are looking for secrets and easter eggs. Some keen-eyed, and may we say, over-enthusiastic fans believe that Marvel has edited out a character from a particular scene that features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Taika Waititi), because of the ample space to the right of Thor. From Natalie Portman's Lady Thor to Loki to a mystery cameo, speculations continue. Thor Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Trolls Marvel Fans Who Incessantly Ask For Trailer Update With This Tweet.

Marvel trailers Are Known For That!

Someone's definitely edited out in this shot 😭 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/mHt8V00oyi — kat ᗢ harkNESs || Moon Knight era (@scarlet_witchxx) April 18, 2022

Hmmm...

Someone's definitely been edited out of this shot, looks very off centre. They wouldn't have left a big empty space next to Thor if it were just him and Korg in the shot. Who/what do yall think it might be??! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Rlw6UbzpfT — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) April 18, 2022

Big Cameo?

A big cameo was edited out of the trailer. Y’all ain’t ready #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/CNzqTPloyI — TDF (@TheDiscFather) April 18, 2022

Or Taika Likes Empty Spaces?

Gotta be something or someone edited out of this shot… #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/LaabDvIbht — BP (@BPBradl3y) April 19, 2022

Will Loki Return?

Alright I wanna know who they edited out on the left if its Loki I'll probably cry hysterically in the theater #ThorLoveAndThunder #thor4 pic.twitter.com/1NBWa0Y8Em — Alicia (@Alicia05021) April 18, 2022

Well, Who?

Okay fam, who do you think was edited out of this shot, Thor’s eyepatch style? #ThorLoveAndThunder 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHr49ydb6S — Rose 🗡 LOTSD spoilers (@swordlesbi) April 18, 2022

ICYMI, Here's the Trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder:

