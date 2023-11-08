Timbaland, the acclaimed music producer, found himself under fire after making a controversial remark concerning pop icon Britney Spears during an October 29 Q&A at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. His comment suggesting that Justin Timberlake should "put a muzzle" on Spears amid the release of her memoir drew intense backlash from her fans. Timbaland, facing the aftermath, took to TikTok to issue an apology. "I'm sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her," he expressed, admitting fault for his choice of words. He acknowledged the importance of everyone having a voice, retracting his previous statement, "I was wrong for saying that." Timbaland Says Justin Timberlake Should've Put a 'Muzzle' on 'Crazy' Britney Spears Over Memoir (Watch Video).

Watch Timbaland's Apology Video Here:

Timbaland apologizes to Britney and her fans tonight on TikTok 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/a53tnAteJ5 — DéJà Clift (@DeJa_Clift) November 8, 2023

Watch Timbaland's Comments on Britney Spears:

Timbaland is under fire for saying Justin Timberlake should have put a “muzzle” on Britney Spears, following the release of her memoir: “I wanted to call JT and say 'Man! You should have put a muzzle on that girl.'” pic.twitter.com/FORxfGWADk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)