The highly-anticipated True Detective Season 4: Night Country, part of HBO's crime anthology, unveils a new trailer featuring Jodie Foster (plays the role of detective Liz Danvers) and Kali Reis (plays the role of detective Evangeline Navarro) in significant roles. Set amidst the investigation into the murders of eight scientists in Alaska, both detectives are poised to unravel long-concealed truths. The new series is scheduled for release on January 15 on Jio Cinema. Jodie Foster Cast in Stranger Things Season 5? Netflix Show Writers Fact-Check This Hot Casting Rumour!.

Watch The True Detective Season 4 Trailer:

Secrets that have been frozen for years will soon come to light ❄️ Watch Season 4 of #TrueDetective on #JioCinema from 15th January. Available in English & Hindi. #TrueDetectiveOnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/VG7tCCVVMF — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)