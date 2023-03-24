Singer-songwriter and actor Justine Skye's latest Snapchat story seemingly shaded Selena Gomez, landing her in hot waters. Recently, Skye speaks about the backlash she received for an old snapchat picture. Screenshots of the story began circulating widely on Twitter, inviting the wrath of Gomez's loyal fandom. Currently, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's conflict are all over the internet.Speaking about Skye, the contemporary R&B artist has been an inseparable part of Hailey Beiber's close-knit friend circle for years now. Her close friendship with Hailey could explain her animosity towards Gomez. Selena Gomez Reveals Hailey Bieber Told Her That She’s Receiving Death Threats; Singer Urges Everyone To Stop the Hate Drama (View Post).

Check The Tweet Here:

Justine Skye speaks out about backlash of old Snapchats seemingly shading Selena Gomez: “I wasn’t being shady.. I was being honest. It is a crazy world we live in where nothing is enough for you all. (...) What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill our selves!?” pic.twitter.com/vAdFNjj6K2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)