Even while fulfilling his mandatory military service, BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has clinched the “Trend of the Year - K-pop Solo” award at the 2024 Korea Grand Music event. This achievement makes Taehyung the only BTS member to win an award at the ceremony. His multiple successes in 2024, despite being on hiatus, underscore his lasting impact as a solo artist and the strong bond he shares with his fans. Congratulations, V. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung Declared World’s Most Handsome Man of 2024 Based on Global Survey, ARMYs React (View Posts).

Kim Taehyung’s Solo Success: Wins ‘Trend of the Year – K-Pop Solo’ at 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards

[INFO] Kim Taehyung has won “Trend of the Year - K-pop Solo” at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG V ULTIMATE TREND OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/LetJHjTyRM — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)