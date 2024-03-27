Former Wanna One member Hwang Min Hyun embarked on mandatory military service on March 21, bidding farewell to fans. Rumours online suggested he suffered a herniated disc, opting for public service duty. However, a March 27 update clarified his enlistment reason: a bronchial disease diagnosis. As per reports from Korean media, Hwang Min Hyun submitted a medical certificate, which was further examined by the Armed Forces and confirmed bronchiolar disorders. This dispelled disc health concerns. Reports also indicated Min Hyun's long-standing respiratory struggles. Hwang Min Hyun’s Agency Announces K-Pop Singer’s Military Enlistment on March 21 – Read Statement!

Here's why Hwang Min Hyun Enlisted In Public Service In South Korean Military

