Lucas took to his Instagram and shared a letter to fans after the official announcement of him leaving was earlier announced by SM Entertainment. In his letter he shared "It has been nearly 8 years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support. I will cherish these memories and never forget. I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just Lucas." Lucas Has Officially Left NCT and WayV, SM Entertainment Confirms News in Their Statement.

View Full Letter Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUCAS (@lucas_xx444)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)